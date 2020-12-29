Knox County Christmas tree recycling begins Jan. 2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Beginning Saturday, Jan. 2, Knox County residents can bring unwanted, live Christmas trees to participating Knox County Convenience Centers for free disposal at no cost.

Before dropping off, trees must be cleaned of all decorations including, but not limited to ornaments, wire, string and lights before being delivered to a convenience center. No other green waste or tree limbs will be collected. Tree collection will end Jan. 31.

Additionally, fake trees are considered bulky waste and garland and wreaths mounted on wires should be thrown in the trash.

Knox County operates the following convenience centers:

Carter (8815 Asheville Highway)

Dutchtown (10618 Dutchtown Road)

Halls (3608 Neal Drive)

John Sevier (1950 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway)

Karns (6930 Karns Crossing Lane)

Powell (7311 Morton View Lane)

Tazewell Pike (7201 Tazewell Pike)

Any non-working tree lights can be recycled with electronics at the Dutchtown, Halls, John Sevier, or Karns Convenience Centers. More information can be found here.

Normal hours of operation for all convenience centers are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Centers are closed on Sundays. All centers will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day, but will be open and following normal business hours on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Please note that the centers may experience significant wait times following a holiday closure. Center users are urged, if possible, to postpone their regular waste trip until Tuesday or Wednesday the following week when centers are less busy.

For more information, call the Solid Waste offices at 865-215-5865.