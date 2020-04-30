Knox County Clerk’s Office locations to reopen with controlled access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Clerk’s Office announced Thursday it will begin reopening some of its locations with controlled access and drive-thru services.

Earlier this month, the clerk’s office switched to appointment-only services due to COVID-19 concerns and long lines at its drive-thru services.

The county clerk, Sherry Witt, still encourages the renewal of registrations by mail, phone or online when feasible.

Two locations will have drive-thru services reopening on Friday, May 1 – for vehicle registration renewals and for Disabled Driver Placard renewals only, for the months of February, March and April.

Those locations are:

Knox County Courthouse

300 Main St.

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

East Location

3010 South Mall Rd.

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Other locations of the clerk’s office, such as the Cedar Bluff, Halls and East satellite offices will be open with controlled access on Monday, May 4.

Contagion barriers will be installed in the four offices, but Knox County residents are encouraged to wear masks and gloves while in the service area.

Applicants for services will only be admitted into the service area one at a time.

Entrances to the offices will be clearly marked, the clerk’s office said, so that social distancing can be adhered.

Public Building Authority personnel will also be present to help direct traffic and control access per local health guidelines.

The clerk’s office also noted that Gov. Bill Lee extended the expiration date of both March and April, 2020 vehicle registrations to June 15.

The governor’s office also delayed the expiration of most Tennessee Driver’s License classifications and IDs that were set to expire between March 12 and May 18 – for an additional six months from their original expiration dates.

For more information, visit the Knox County Clerk’s website here.

LATEST STORIES: