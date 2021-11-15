KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local leaders on Monday took another step towards full approval of a $74.5 million multiuse stadium plan in Knoxville’s Old City.

The Knox County Commission voted unanimously to join an interlocal agreement with the city of Knoxville and Knox County that was approved by the City/County Sports Authority Board last week. The plan will now face a vote by the Knoxville City Council on Tuesday.

The agreement gives the sports authority the power to issue bonds for the stadium, city and county leaders would still have to approve certain incentives to ensure the private development surrounding the stadium.

The stadium complex proposal includes the Tennessee Smokies return to downtown Knoxville, and site developers have pledged to bring more than $100 million in private investment for residential properties, dining and retail businesses. Plans also include hosting other events, such as One Knoxville Sporting Club games, festivals and concerts.

The private development would serve as a revenue source for paying down the stadium debt. Other sources include sales tax revenue generated from inside the stadium and $13.5 million Gov. Bill Lee set aside in his budget for the project. It also includes non-property tax revenue from the private development surrounding the stadium. Another source is the $1 million annual lease payment from Boyd Sports.

Labor and community groups have urged the Knoxville City Council to postpone their vote until an agreement on inclusive workforce hiring practices and compensation can be reached. The labor groups released a statement last week expressing concern that local workers could be left out in favor of low-wage, temp and out-of-state labor without a workforce agreement.

The sports authority is scheduled to meet again sometime in December to hold a workshop on the other major documents, the development agreement and the lease agreement. The sports authority could approve them on Jan. 25, given city and county leaders approve the other necessary steps.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.