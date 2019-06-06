Knox County Commission approves $853 million budget

Knox County commissioners have given approval to the first budget of Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ administration.

The more than $853 million budget passed by a unanimous vote of 11-0.

The 2019-2020 budget is a total of $853,131,710 with no tax increases. Increases in revenue stem from a $10.8 million increase in the local option sales tax, a $5.7 million increase of current property taxes and a $7.1 million increase in BEP funding.

There is also funding approved for three new schools.

The budget also includes over $500 million for the general purpose school fund and a 4 percent raise for certified teachers and some school employees, according to Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs.

Jacobs said there is also a 6 percent increase for Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies.

There was still discussion, however, about a proposed $1.5 million cut to healthcare for indigent residents, or county residents who are under or uninsured, also making less than $500 a month.

“To throw the burden on the Knox County taxpayer is extremely unfair,” said Jacobs.

Director of the Knox County Health Department, Martha Buchanan, says the cuts are an “opportunity” to revaluate and utilize other healthcare options for under or uninsured county residents.

“This is not a cut to services, this is a cut to payment to providers,” said Dr. Martha Buchanan, Knox County Health Department.