Knox County Commission approves Project GRAD funding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knox County Commission approved Monday a one-time gap-funding that will help protect Project GRAD after recent financial struggles to keep the program afloat.

"We are very grateful to Mayor Burchett and the Knox County Commission. This was an amazing message to these young people that they are a priority to this entire community," said a Project GRAD spokesperson.

Mayor Tim Burchett proposed to fund Project GRAD, offering to divide the $1.3 million cost between the county and the school board. Burchett said the money is not listed in the budget, because it will come out of a surplus fund.

After an initial school board budget proposal that would have cut funding to Project GRAD and several magnet schools altogether, a revised budget plan included $500,000 in funding for Project GRAD. Superintendent Bob Thomas also recommended $160,000 for magnet programs to submit competitive proposals. The new money also maintains 10 talented and gifted coaching positions.