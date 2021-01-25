Knox County Commission to honor longtime educator and local leader

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A longtime educator and former Knox County commissioner will be honored posthumously at Monday’s county commissioner’s meeting.

Wanda Moody, who spent more than 30 years as an educator, died on Nov. 29, at the age of 91.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs and the Board of Commissioners will read an honorary resolution during the board’s meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. The resolution honors Moody for her contributions to the Knoxville community.

Moody was the third woman elected to the Knox County Commission and served for two decades from 1986-2006. As a Commissioner, she was a vocal proponent of increased government accountability and transparency and she led the charge on many reforms that continue to influence Knox County Government today.

“Ms. Moody was an incredible public servant,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “I am grateful for her influence on Knox County and for the inspiration I know she provided for so many community leaders.”

Moody served as a member of the Metropolitan Planning Commission from 1976-1982, on the boards of the Mabry Hazen Foundation, Leadership Knoxville, the Alcoa Foundation and the Knoxville Tourism and Sports Corporation.

“Wanda was an inspiration to many, including me,” said District 3 Commissioner Randy Smith “She can rest in peace knowing she did great things for Knox County.”

A Knox County native, she graduated from Bearden High School and the University of Tennessee where she earned a Bachelor of Science in education and a Master’s degree in special education.