Knox County commissioner delivers gifts to frontline workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Commission chair Larsen Jay took part in a community effort on New Year’s Day to show gratitude for our frontline workers.

Earlier this week, the commissioner had teamed up with other community members to put together thousands of snack bags.

Commissioner Jay says he decided to do this after seeing COVID-19 floors firsthand at a local hospital and wanted to recognize the frontline workers for all they do.

They were able to deliver 2,038 different encouragement bags to almost 20 different locations on Jan. 1 including hospitals, ambulance companies and fire departments.