Knox County Commissioner raised money for veterans at demolition derby

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay took part in the Tennessee Valley Fair demolition derby Tuesday night. The commissioner teamed up with the Junk Car Mafia and the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs to turn the effort into a unique fundraiser.

Jay said that while this was a bucket list opportunity for him, he was honored to help garner support for veterans. For over a month, he has been gathering sponsors for the demolition derby car.

“There’s nothing more important than supporting our veterans. I come from a military family. These are just our best investment and the best of the best and they deserve all of the respect and investment,” said Jay.

  • Larsen Jay at the Demolition Derby (Photo via Fletcher Burkhardt)
  • Larsen Jay at the Demolition Derby (Photo via Fletcher Burkhardt)
  • Larsen Jay at the Demolition Derby (Photo via Fletcher Burkhardt)
  • Larsen Jay at the Demolition Derby (Photo via Fletcher Burkhardt)
  • Larsen Jay at the Demolition Derby (Photo via Fletcher Burkhardt)
  • Larsen Jay at the Demolition Derby (Photo via Fletcher Burkhardt)
  • Larsen Jay at the Demolition Derby (Photo via Fletcher Burkhardt)

He raised over $6100 for the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. The group provides life-saving and forever-changing service dogs to local disabled veterans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

County Commissioner drives in demolition derby at Tennessee Valley Fair

Best friend of 13-year-old killed in ATV accident honors her friend thru music

School-by-school dashboard launched for Knox County Schools

Dick's Sporting Goods hiring

Maryville foster mom says more foster homes are needed

Second Harvest working to end children going hungry