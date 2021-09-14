Knox County Commissioner raised money for veterans at demolition derby

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay took part in the Tennessee Valley Fair demolition derby Tuesday night. The commissioner teamed up with the Junk Car Mafia and the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs to turn the effort into a unique fundraiser.

Jay said that while this was a bucket list opportunity for him, he was honored to help garner support for veterans. For over a month, he has been gathering sponsors for the demolition derby car.

“There’s nothing more important than supporting our veterans. I come from a military family. These are just our best investment and the best of the best and they deserve all of the respect and investment,” said Jay.

Larsen Jay at the Demolition Derby (Photo via Fletcher Burkhardt)

He raised over $6100 for the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. The group provides life-saving and forever-changing service dogs to local disabled veterans.