Knox County Commissioner wants to create new independent economy, health committee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal from County Commissioner Kyle Ward seeks to create a committee on health and economic well-being independent of the Knox County Board of Health.

The proposal was listed on the Knox County Commission’s work session agenda released Thursday afternoon.

According to the agenda, the proposal would serve as an advisory group to the Knox County mayor and Commission on any topic regarding the physical, mental or economic health of Knox County citizens.

It would also share findings and recommendations with the Knox County Health Department and the board of health.

The next work session for the Commission is set for 5 p.m. Monday in the assembly room of the City-County Building.

