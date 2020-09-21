Knox County Commissioners to discuss limiting Board of Health’s powers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County commissioners is set to discuss the Board of Health’s powers at tonight’s work session following changes to the board’s alcohol curfew regulations.

Last week the board decided to extend its alcohol sales curfew beyond bars making all businesses that serve alcohol end on-premises sales at 11 p.m. That rule went into effect Friday night.

Commissioners Justin Biggs and Kyle Ward are co-sponsoring the bill to limit the board’s powers. Biggs said the main emphasis is urging the Board of Health members to more closely follow the Tennessee Pledge when making policies. He also made it clear the intention is not to dissolve the health board.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs the only publicly elected member of the board says the board needs a check on its power.

“We’re talking about representative government, that’s what County Commission is there for,” Jacobs said. “We have a legislative branch and an executive branch. Throughout this entire (COVID-19) process, even at the state level, and all across the country, those have been kind of combined. Really any time that we can add a check on power of one branch of government, provide more accountability and oversight, I think that’s something we really need to consider.”

A vote on the bill is expected next week.

