Knox County Commissioners to discuss limiting Board of Health’s powers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

July 1 Knox County Board of Health meeting. (Photo: WATE/Elizabeth Kuebel)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County commissioners is set to discuss the Board of Health’s powers at tonight’s work session following changes to the board’s alcohol curfew regulations.

Last week the board decided to extend its alcohol sales curfew beyond bars making all businesses that serve alcohol end on-premises sales at 11 p.m. That rule went into effect Friday night.

Commissioners Justin Biggs and Kyle Ward are co-sponsoring the bill to limit the board’s powers. Biggs said the main emphasis is urging the Board of Health members to more closely follow the Tennessee Pledge when making policies. He also made it clear the intention is not to dissolve the health board.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs the only publicly elected member of the board says the board needs a check on its power.

“We’re talking about representative government, that’s what County Commission is there for,” Jacobs said. “We have a legislative branch and an executive branch. Throughout this entire (COVID-19) process, even at the state level, and all across the country, those have been kind of combined. Really any time that we can add a check on power of one branch of government, provide more accountability and oversight, I think that’s something we really need to consider.”

A vote on the bill is expected next week.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter