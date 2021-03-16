Knox County Convenience Centers closing March 17 for maintenance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— All Knox County convenience centers will close Wednesday, March 17, to perform maintenance, deep cleaning, and staff training.

The closure is the first of four planned maintenance and in-service training days this year by the Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department. The other closures this year will occur on the third Wednesday of June, September and December.

The centers are traditionally open six days a week and closed only on Sundays and county holidays.

Last year, centers generated higher-than-normal amounts of residential waste and recycling increases from individuals staying indoors or working from home.

“2020 was crazy with our centers constantly running at full capacity,” Drew Thurman, director of Knox County Solid Waste, said. “Equipment breaking in the middle of the day can cause losses of service at multiple locations, which can be more disruptive to center users than a published closure.”

A complete listing of convenience center closures is published on the county website and also posted on the entrance and exits gates of all convenience centers.