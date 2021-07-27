Knox County couple reported missing found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A couple from Knox County who had been reported missing Monday by Knox County Sheriff’s Office authorities were found safe early Tuesday morning.

KCSO said Paul and Judith Ahrens were located and were safe. They had been last seen on July 26 leaving West Knox County with a last known location near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line around midnight on Monday in a 2009 Honda sedan.

The sheriff’s office thanked the public for the tips and the unidentified person who recognized the couple; the agency also thanked both Claiborne County and Campbell County sheriff’s offices for all of their help.

