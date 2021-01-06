Knox County COVID-19 benchmarks see slight improvement Wednesday after weeks of ‘red’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Health Department released the counties’ COVID-19 benchmarks Wednesday afternoon along with some slight improvements.

Knox County has been “all red” in its COVID-19 benchmarks since Dec. 2, but now some of those marks have improved to yellow.

Knox County COVID-19 Benchmarks per KCHD

Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days has improved to yellow. Yellow: Three-day shifts detected above 1.5 but not greater than 3.0 standard deviations above a rolling mean (based on data from the previous 14 days) Community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time has improved to yellow. Yellow: Three-day negative shift detected between 1.5 but no greater than 3.0 standard deviations below a rolling mean (based on data from the previous 14 days) and result reporting turnaround time exceeds weekly average testing report time Sustained or increased public health capability has stayed red. Red: Initiate investigations for less than 95 percent of new cases within 24 hours from KCHD receiving notification of the case, and contact tracing is initiated within 48 hours for less than 95 percent of close contacts Health care system capabilities remain within current and forecasted surge capacity has stayed red. Red: Three-day shifts detected above 3.0 standard deviations above a rolling mean (based on data from the previous 14 days) Sustained or decreased COVID-19 related death rate for identified positive or probable cases has stayed red. Red: Increased case fatality rate above 2.0% over a 14-day period for identified positive or probable cases

To more visually represent how the benchmarks are being attained, a traffic light is being utilized by KCHD to depict the status of each benchmark.

Red signifies the trends are not moving towards benchmark attainment and may indicate adjustments need to be made.

Yellow signifies the trends are moving towards/away from reaching benchmark attainment. Yellow indicates caution.

Green signifies that the benchmark is currently met.