Knox County COVID-19 death toll nears 600 after 44 deaths added retroactively

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department said Thursday that nearly 50 COVID-19-related deaths have been added to the countywide toll due to a “process change” at the state level.

Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness at KCHD, said during a news briefing that 44 COVID-19-related deaths have been added to the county’s total by the Tennessee Department of Health.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Knox County stands at 593 as of Thursday, March 11.

Menefee said the additional deaths occurred over the last three months and the department had not previously been notified about the discrepancy by the state.

Monthly COVID-19 death tolls for December, January and February in Knox County have been updated following the process change.

December -153

January – 179

February – 62

County officials also said Thursday that an investigation by the Knox County District Attorney’s office found no criminal activity related to the 975 COVID-19 vaccine doses that went missing from the Health Department last month.