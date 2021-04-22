Knox County COVID-19 restaurant restrictions expire Thursday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The expiration for a COVID-19 regulation limiting occupancy in Knox County bars and restaurants is happening Thursday night.

The county’s advisory Board of Health met Wednesday night for the first time in its new form as an advisory board, where they recommended allowing the restriction to expire.

Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan, who now has the policy-making authority, issued replacement regulations last month after the health board shake-up.

Once the occupancy regulation expires, Dr. James Shamiyeh from the advisory panel suggested Wednesday night that the county revert back to the Tennessee Pledge, which is the state’s set of pandemic guidelines.

The pledge includes items like keeping tables 6 feet apart and taking other precautions for social distancing.