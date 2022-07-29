KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County COVID-19 transmission level is now rated as “high” under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the case rate increased 18% over the past 7 days.

Data collected by the CDC shows 320 cases per every 100,000 people in Knox County as of July 29. New COVID-19 admissions are 10.4 per 100,000 people, while 4.3% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by patients with the virus.

In Knox County, 286,401 are fully vaccinated according to CDC data. That's nearly 61% of the entire population.





Illustration provided by CDC

A majority of Tennessee counties as well as other southern states are now coded orange in the county-by-county COVID data tracker on the CDC website.

Case rates for Tennessee counties, per 100,000:

Anderson County 297.49

297.49 Blount County 383.21

383.21 Campbell County 409.12

409.12 Cocke County 411.07

411.07 Jefferson County 260.57

260.57 Loudon County 323.67

323.67 Roane County 430.86

430.86 Sevier County 278.88

278.88 Union County 275.39

CDC recommendations for high level areas include wearing a mask indoors while in public, and on public transportation. Stay up-to-date with COVID vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms. People who are at high risk for severe illness are encouraged to take additional precautions.

COVID Data is updated by the CDC every Thursday.