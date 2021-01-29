Knox County DA: November officer-involved shooting in Powell justified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An officer-involved shooting that occurred in November in Powell was justified according to an investigation by the Knox County District Attorney’s Office.

Knox County Assistant District Attorney Sean McDermott said on Friday his review of the case file for the incident involving Skyler Charles Anthony Petrancosta, 28, of Clinton is complete.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies responded on Nov. 21 to a call of a suspicious person at a home in the 8000 block of Deer Walk Way. Petrancosta was found outside the residence with a gun in his hand.

According to reports from the scene, deputies gave the man verbal commands to drop the weapon, which he ignored. The situation escalated and one of the deputies fired shots, hitting the Petrancosta.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation handled the investigation into the shooting.