Knox County deputies arrest mom after toddler found alone near roadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County woman was charged with child abuse after deputies responded to a report of a toddler found unattended near a busy road.

Bailey Crittenden, 23, was charged with aggravated child abuse/ neglect Tuesday, April 20, after deputies responded to a report of a child alone near a busy roadway.

According to an incident report, Knox County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Olde Pioneer Trail at Barbee Lane around 9:30 a.m. for a reports of a wandering child.

The witness stated they saw the child, who is under the age of 2, standing unattended on the edge of the sidewalk facing the roadway. The witness stopped and placed the child in his vehicle and called 911.

Deputies were able to make contact with Crittenden around 11 a.m. when she was awoken by the sound of officers knocking. She said she did not know the child was gone. She stated she had been out last night while the child’s father had been watching the child before she returned around 1 a.m.

The father told investigators he left work around 9:15 a.m. and the child was asleep in their bedroom.

A bonded arraignment in the case has been set for June 8.