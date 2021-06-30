Knox County deputies investigating after 2 people shot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds to the head.

Deputies responded after 4 a.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Stony Point Road. A release from the Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe one of the gunshots was self-inflicted.

The two individuals were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The release said their conditions were not known as of noon Wednesday.

An investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is underway. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said there is no evidence at this time to suggest it was a random crime.