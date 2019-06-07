Missing Knox County woman with dementia found safe Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Linda Wallace (photo: KCSO ) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Friday a missing woman with dementia has been found safe.

Linda Wallace had last seen leaving her home in the 3500 block of Pilgrim Lane on Wednesday around 9 a.m. in her black 2016 Toyota Corolla.

She did not have a cell phone with her, according to her son.

Wallace was diagnosed with dementia and has had a stroke in the past.