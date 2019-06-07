Missing Knox County woman with dementia found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Friday a missing woman with dementia has been found safe.
Linda Wallace had last seen leaving her home in the 3500 block of Pilgrim Lane on Wednesday around 9 a.m. in her black 2016 Toyota Corolla.
She did not have a cell phone with her, according to her son.
Wallace was diagnosed with dementia and has had a stroke in the past.
