Missing Knox County woman with dementia found safe

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:59 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:55 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Friday a missing woman with dementia has been found safe.

Linda Wallace had last seen leaving her home in the 3500 block of Pilgrim Lane on Wednesday around 9 a.m. in her black 2016 Toyota Corolla. 

She did not have a cell phone with her, according to her son. 

Wallace was diagnosed with dementia and has had a stroke in the past.

