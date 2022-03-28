KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced that a deputy has been fired while an active internal investigation and potential criminal probe remains ongoing.

Officer Tim Stidham was fired as of Friday, March 25. A KCSO spokesperson said an internal investigation into his on-duty conduct remains ongoing and the probe could become a criminal investigation.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that no additional statements will be made until the investigation(s) are closed and Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen has reviewed the file.