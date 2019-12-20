Knox County deputy hurt after suspect runs into cruiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County deputy was transported to a hospital Friday morning after a suspect ran into a patrol car head-on, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were pursuing a potentially dangerous suspect when the suspect hit a cruiser head-on and also hit a Knoxville Police Department forensic unit vehicle, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The suspect was captured and has been transported to an area hospital, according to the news release.

The crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Kirkwood.

Charges are pending. The Sheriff’s Office said more details will be released later.

