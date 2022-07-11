KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was accidentally shot by her partner while serving felony warrants has been released from the hospital.

KCSO Communications Director Kimberly Glenn said that Deputy Lydia Driver was released from the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Saturday and now will begin the physical rehabilitation process.

Driver and her partner Jordan Hurst were in Powell on Tuesday, July 5 to serve felony warrants at a home in the 8200 block of Brickyard Drive when an aggressive dog began attacking her. Hurst fired his service weapon in an attempt to subdue the dog, inadvertently striking Driver in the leg.

She was transported to UT Medical Center where she underwent emergency surgery.

Hurst remains on paid administrative leave, as it is a standard operating procedure. Information about the warrants have not been released.

Glenn said Monday that the internal investigation into the incident should be concluded in a matter of days.

The dog is in quarantine at Young Williams Animal Center for 10 days, as required by state law.