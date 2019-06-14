Knox County detective, pastor’s personnel file shows no major complaints

The personnel file for a Knox County Sheriff’s Office detective who also serves as a pastor and is at the center of a controversy over his message from the pulpit shows only one reprimand and several positive remarks.

Det. Grayson Fritts’s anti-LGBT sermons have prompted denunciations from the sheriff, city mayor and county mayor.

Records show Fritts was hired by the sheriff’s office in June 1999, serving in a maintenance position. He became a corrections officer in 2001 and then went out on patrol in 2002. He became a detective in 2014.

There was one reprimand in Fritts’s personnel file over a driving incident in 2014. Fritts swerved to avoid a truck that was slightly in his lane. The cruiser hit the wall of an underpass causing minor damage.

The file also includes a good performance evaluation and a commendation for his teamwork with other detectives in solving a deadly shooting case.

WATE 6 On Your Side previously covered an incident involving Fritts in 2009. He was off duty and approached two shoplifting suspects outside a Kroger supermarket. Officials said at the time that one suspect tried to hit Fritts with a car and Fritts opened fire. The driver survived.

Fritts serves as pastor of All Sermon Baptist Church. He said earlier in the week his work in the church and his work for Knox County are separate.

Fritts is no longer on active duty, having taken a voluntary buyout more than two weeks ago. He then went on paid sick leave until the buyout takes effect on July 19.