Knox County e911 reporting phone issues due to weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County e911 said they are experiencing some phone issues due to recent snowfall that may affect some 911 calls.

The local service said Knox County residents are asked to call 865-215-1179 in the event a 911 does not get through.

https://twitter.com/KnoxTN911/status/1342539612103827457?s=20

E-911 Director Brad Anders said that they’ve had intermittent issues today and those are not believed to be tied to an explosion that occurred Friday morning in front of the AT&T office in downtown Nashville.

Some local utilities are experiencing power outages due widespread snowfall in East Tennessee on Thursday.