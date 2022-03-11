KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Board of Education on Wednesday voted to dismiss ethics complaints filed against three board members, including one against board chair Kristi Kristy.

By a vote of 7-1 with two abstentions, the board voted to dismiss ethics complaints filed against Kristy, Susan Horn and Betsy Henderson.

The complaints from parents of Knox County Schools students were filed in light of the board members speaking out at their county commission meeting and urging the county to hire outside legal counsel to fight a lawsuit that led a federal judge to issue an injunction requiring all Knox County students to wear masks.

Among the concerns raised in the ethics complaints was whether the three board members acted outside of their authority and whether they violated the Tennessee Open Meetings Act.

One of the parents that filed a complaint, Gina Moody, pointed to a Facebook group post on Feb. 15 publicizing the three board members would be at the meeting and seeking to hire outside counsel as a violation of the TOMA, or Sunshine Law.

Moody asserts this “prior knowledge” of the meeting is an ethics violation.

KCS Parent Advocates for School Safety Chair and parent Amanda Collins agreed with Moody adding, “you have one anti-mask Facebook group who knew enough about the event in advance to send approximately thirty supporters to the meeting, while everyone else – including other Board members – were caught by

surprise.”

Grounds for the motion to dismiss were the strained political status in the community surrounding masking and that procedures surrounding complaints need to be revised.