Knox County firefighters extinguish Christmas tree fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Rural Metro Firefighters said no one was hurt after a fire broke out at a home along Providence Glen Lane.

Crews responded the fire around 3 p.m. Wednesday. While the exact cause is still under investigation, Rural Metro said the fire appears to have started in or around this Christmas tree.

Rural Metro reminds people to keep all decorations away from heat sources and not to overload electrical circuits with Christmas lights.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently issued its yearly warning of the dangers of not watering your Christmas tree during the holiday.