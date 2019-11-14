Knox County gets TDOT approval for light, sidewalk at Halls schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County has gotten approval from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to makes improvements at the busy intersection on the north end of Halls Middle and High schools.

The county plans to add a traffic light at the intersection of Ledgerwood Road and Maynardville Pike.

The county also plans to add a sidewalk on Ledgerwood from the school entrance to the current sidewalk on the northbound side of Maynardville Pike. The crosswalk will be on the side closest to the school, connecting Hardee’s and Weigel’s.

A photo of the proposed intersection and crosswalk to be added near Halls Middle and High Schools.

The changes comes after parents called for more safety measures after a 13-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Monday.

Knox County Director of Engineering and Public Works Jim Snowden says they aren’t getting state funding because it takes too long to become available. The department will ask Knox County Commission for $300,000 for the project.

If commission approves, construction will start this coming summer.