Knox County Health Department hosting vaccination clinic for rising seventh graders

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department is hosting a vaccination clinic for rising seventh-grade students. Although immunizations are required for students entering preschool, kindergarten and seventh grade, department officials say many rising seventh grade students fall behind.

“This happens for several reasons, not the least of which is that kids tend to receive fewer annual checkups as they grow older,” KCHD Nursing Director Dena Mashburn said. “We wanted to offer this special clinic to help students get caught up on required and recommended vaccines and to offer the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Several vaccines recommended for this age group will be available at the clinic, including tetanus – diphtheria -acellular pertussis (Tdap), meningococcal and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccine will also be available for students 12 years of age and older. Knox County Schools is not requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the department’s Broadway vaccination clinic, 4216 N. Broadway. No appointment will be required.

Parents can discuss options with KCHD team members and choose which vaccines their child receives at the clinic. If families can’t attend the clinic, immunizations are available at area pediatrician offices and many local pharmacies. KCHD also provides vaccines at its main location, 140 Dameron Ave., and West Clinic, 1028 Old Cedar Bluff, by appointment. To make an appointment, call 865-215-5070.

More information about childhood immunizations, including contact information for KCHD and a list of the recommended vaccinations by grade level, is available on the Knox County Health Department website.