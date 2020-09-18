Knox County Health Department opts for community clinics instead of school visits for flu vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Wendy Kerley gives Ethan Getman, 15, a shot of the flu vaccine at the Cordova Shot Nurse clinic in Memphis, Tenn. A second wave of flu is hitting the U.S., turning this into one of the nastiest flu seasons for children in a decade. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department will not conduct individual flu vaccination clinics in Knox County preschools, elementary and middle schools, opting instead to hold public clinics across the county for anyone to get.

The Health Department said Friday the change was made with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in mind. FluMist and flu shots will be made available to anyone but a special emphasis is being placed on school-aged children and their families.

“Getting a flu vaccine is always important, but especially during the time of a global pandemic,” KCHD Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan said. “While the pandemic has forced us to explore different ways of conducting our services, offering flu vaccine to our community, especially our children, is still a main priority.”

The first clinic will be held from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway. Other clinics will follow at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park, the Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex, Dogwood Elementary, and Christenberry Elementary.

Thursday, October 1 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway Tuesday, October 6 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Jacob Building, 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. Thursday, October 8 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex, 1740 Texas Ave. Monday, October 12 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Dogwood Elementary School, 705 Tipton Ave. Tuesday, October 13 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Christenberry Elementary School, 927 Oglewood Ave.

All vaccines will be free to the insured and uninsured alike. Flu vaccinations will be offered to children ages 6 months and up. No appointment is needed and all COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken. KCHD asks that individuals wear a mask and practice physical distancing while attending.

The Health Department says the high-dose flu vaccine, which is sometimes preferred by those over 65, will not be available at these clinics but is available at other providers in town.

If you can’t make it to one of the clinics, KCHD will offer the flu vaccine at its main location, 140 Dameron Ave., and West Clinic, 1028 Old Cedar Bluff Road, once their supply arrives.

For adult flu vaccines, individuals may call the main location at 865-215-5070 or the West Clinic at 865-215-5950 to schedule an appointment. For pediatric flu vaccines, individuals may call the West Clinic to schedule an appointment.

