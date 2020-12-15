Knox County Health Department shifting gears to COVID-19 vaccination; issues more holiday gathering guidance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The COVID-19 vaccine is in Tennessee, but it will take months of vaccinations before an impact is seen in the spread of the virus. That is why the Knox County Health Department is asking the public to remain vigilant and follow the five core actions.

Dena Mashburn, director of nursing for KCHD, said masks will still be needed for some time and that the average 40-year-old will not be able to get the vaccine until early spring or summer, in accordance with the Tennessee Department of Health’s distribution plan.

“It will take months for the vaccine to be widely available in our community, and until then, it is critical that we still follow all of the protective measures in order to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy,” Mashburn said.

Mashburn also put the news of the vaccine in context as active cases among Knox County residents continue to rise. The Health Department announced Tuesday 511 new active cases and five new deaths in Knox County. The county’s active case count stands at 4,301, the most at any point during the pandemic.

“For the past several weeks, we have reported deaths more frequently than in any point in the pandemic. It is critical that we remember that these are not data points. They are people.

“That’s five families that are approaching the holidays without a loved one,” Mashburn said. “In the midst of the debates and the discourse, please do not forget the human toll this virus is taking on our community.”

Mashburn stressed that family should celebrate the holidays within their households this year and avoid company holiday parties as well as large family celebrations.

The Heath Department is expecting to get its first shipment of the vaccine, the Moderna version, next week. Hospitals, public health and pharmacies will all receive shipments in accordance with the TDH plan.

Plans for testing going forward at KCHD are still being ironed out. Mashburn said testing will slow as the same people responsible for giving the test will be shifted to giving the vaccine.

The department announced last Friday that Martha Buchanan, director of KCHD, had tested positive for COVID-19. Mashburn said she is doing better and is in quarantine at home.