Knox County Health Department to begin vaccinating Phase 2, age 55 and older groups Monday

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to those in Phase 2a/b and those 55 years and older beginning Monday, March 22.

Phase 2 includes people in critical infrastructure including public transit employees, telecommunication staff, and utility workers among others. The full breakdown of Phase 2 can be found within the statewide plan.

The choice coincides with a report saying the full state will announce the move today.

“We understand that our surrounding counties will move forward with these expanded eligibility groups in the near future,” Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan said. “To reduce confusion between county lines and increase access, we will be opening it up to these groups as well.

“We are excited that more people will be eligible to receive the vaccine and we look forward to giving more members of our community this much-desired protection.”

There are approximately 134,600 individuals who are 55 years and older in Knox County. More than 75,000 of those individuals are 65 and older and are already eligible. Those 55 years and older or in Phase 2 will be able to sign up on KCHD’s waitlist by 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

More than 151,000 vaccinations have been administered in Knox County. According to the Health Department, Knox County leads the big four metro counties in percent of population who are fully vaccinated.