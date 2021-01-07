Knox County Health Department working to expand vaccine access, explains distribution process

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Access to information and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine remain a top priority for the Knox County Health Department.

Charity Menefee, KCHD director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness, explained the process of getting the vaccine from the state and how the department was guarding against losing doses to spoilage.

“As soon as we’re getting our vaccine, we are getting it out as fast as we can,” she said saying there was no hoarding of the COVID-19 vaccine.

KCHD has administered 3,850 of its allotted 4,700 doses with the rest being administered at clinics this weekend and next. The department will continuing to host clinics, appointments and targeted points of distribution for employers with eligible employees under Phase 1a1 and 1a2 of the Tennessee Department of Health vaccination plan.

“We want to assure you that everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one, but it will require patience,” Menefee said reiterating that it may take “many months” before supply catches up with demand.

Knox County’s IT Department is assisting the Health Department with increasing phone capacity for the vaccination line. They are also working on an online registration form. Menefee said if eligible vaccination seekers cannot reach KCHD for an appointment, they should be sure to sign up for the state’s vaccination alert tool and watch for social media and news updates from the department.

Avoiding spoilage of vaccine

So far, no doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sent to the Health Department have been lost to spoilage.

“We don’t ever want that to happen,” Menefee said. “The guidelines, again, that we have been given … is to not waste a dose of vaccine, not a single dose.”

For that reason, it is “imperative” that people show up for appointments for the vaccine, Menefee said. If someone has scheduled an appointment but cannot make it, or has already got the vaccine elsewhere, they are asked to call the Health Department so arrangements can be made to provide others an opportunity to receive the vaccine.

Menefee said the state notifies vaccination providers of how much vaccine it receives in a shipment from the manufactures and the providers give an estimate as to how much they can distribute. The state then distributes the vaccine based on the number the providers give.

Hospitalizations, ventilator usage hits record high

During the review of the department’s benchmarks, Menefee said the 19 hospitals in the 16-county region surrounding Knox County saw record highs in COVID-19 inpatient hospitalizations, intensive care unit hospitalizations and ventilator usage from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5.

A warning was also given as two of the benchmarks were changed to “yellow.” Sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days, and community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time made the switch this week as testing saw a sharp decline during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.