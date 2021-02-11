Knox County Health Department’s vaccine waitlist draws 6,600 people in first 24 hours

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 6,600 people joined an online waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine within 24 hours of its launch, according to the Knox County Health Department.

The much-anticipated virtual signup system went live around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday is open to health care workers, first responders and people 70 years and older. Find a list of qualifying groups on KCHD’s website.

People on the waitlist will be contacted directly by the health department when vaccine and appointment times become available.

People without internet or computer access can add their name to the waitlist by calling KCHD’s Public Information Line (865-215-5555) or 3-1-1 (865-215-4311).