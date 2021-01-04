Knox County Health Dept. now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 75 and over

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department is scheduling appointments this week for Knox County residents, age 75 and older, to receive the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments at KCHD’s main location, 140 Dameron Ave., will be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Tuesday, Jan. 5, Thursday, Jan. 7, and Friday, Jan. 8. Those who qualify should call the KCHD Public Information Line at 865-215-5555 to schedule an appointment.

Additional vaccination opportunities will be announced as more vaccine is received.

“The Public Information Line is experiencing a high volume of calls, so please be patient if it takes

time to get through,” KCHD said in a statement. “Because of the high demand, appointments are expected to fill up quickly.”

Individuals should bring a valid copy of their identification to their appointment.

Additional vaccination opportunities at the Health Department and clinics will be announced as more vaccine is received. Other vaccination providers will begin distribution as more vaccine is made available.