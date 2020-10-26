Knox County Health Dept. reports 16th COVID-19 death in October, overall toll at 101

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department on Monday reported its 16th COVID-19 death in the month of October.

The department also reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, a 1.24% increase in the total case count. Health officials reported 113 new inactive cases while the active case count increased by 51.

There are now 1,417 active cases among Knox County residents, and 11,710 cases are considered inactive.

KCHD has reported 101 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, 96 of which have come since July 2. The department reported 19 deaths in August, 26 in September, and 16 in October. The 100th COVID-19 death in Knox County was reported on Sunday.

Of the 12,620 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 455 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 76 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, one fewer than reported Sunday.

Beginning Sept. 4, KCHD started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

The Health Department also changed how data was categorized based on where cases live. The change led to a decrease of 560 active cases in one day.

On Oct. 1, Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness of the KCHD, said a discrepancy between the Tennessee Department of Health’s use of geocoded, or permanent address, data and KCHD’s jurisdictional data, coupled with a general lag in test collection and reporting identified more than 500 cases as positive after the 14-day active period.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.