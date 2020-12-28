Knox County Health Dept. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations remain unchanged

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department reported 192 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths related to the virus on Monday.

There are 5,038 active cases of the coronavirus among Knox County residents. The Health Department also reported 157 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

There are 2,884 probable cases in Knox County and 222 were added to the inactive case count. The number of inactive cases among Knox County residents now stands at 27,121. Of the 29,581 cases confirmed cases in Knox County since the pandemic began, 744 have resulted in hospitalizations.

KCHD has reported 306 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March. All but six of the fatalities have been reported since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 137 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

Knox County reported a record one-day increase of 724 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Dec. 27.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.

A press briefing by the Knox County Health Department is scheduled for Dec. 29.

Since Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.