Knox County Health Dept. says continue COVID-19 precautions over spring break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With spring break right around the corner, the Knox County Health Department is reminding people to continue practicing the five core actions.

KCHD says in the past, cases in the community have gone up after holidays.

Officials also say that even though more and more people are vaccinated, we can’t relax yet as we are still in the COVID-19 pandemic.

By practicing the five core actions, an increase in new cases is more likely to be avoided.

The five core actions are: