Knox County high school graduations: Class of 2021 takes the stage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city's Fourth of July celebration will go on for two nights in World's Fair Park with safety precautions in place. Bands and fireworks will fill the air to celebrate our nation's founding as part of a scaled-back event.

“We were disappointed to have to cancel Festival on the 4th months ago, when many COVID-19 precautions were still in place,” Kyndra Brewer, director of the City Office of Special Events, said. “But we are happy to be able to have a family-friendly, patriotic way to kick off the holiday weekend.”