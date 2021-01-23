Knox County holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a busy Saturday morning for the Knox County Health Department as they held another COVID-19 vaccine for people in the area.

According to health department officials, 1,000 people were able to get their first dose of the vaccine during the event held inside the Knoxville Expo Center.

The event was by appointment-only, allowing people to wait in their vehicles before entering the facility.

Those without internet or computer access can still make appointments, when available, by calling KCHD’s Public Information Line at 865-215-5555. If individuals have specific questions about their health and whether or not they should receive the vaccine, they need to call their medical provider.