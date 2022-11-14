KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is in critical condition following a house fire just off Maynardville Pike near the border of Knox and Union counties, according to Rural Metro Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at the home about 9 miles outside of Fountain City just after 2 p.m. There, they found two people outside the home that was fully engulfed in flames.

“Two occupants were outside the structure with one having obvious burn related injuries,” said Jeff Bagwell, spokesman for Rural Metro. Both were taken to the hospital. Bagwell said a dog remains unaccounted for at this time.

Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading into nearby woods and away from a propane tank. The home however was a total loss, Bagwell said.

Water supply was secured, but was a long distance up the hill to the house, Bagwell said.

“Tough working some pretty tough conditions,” Bagwell said.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.