KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County will be implementing efforts to make the Concord Park Fishing Pier’s access points safer and more accessible.

The county’s Engineering and Public Works Department will be reconfiguring the access points at the pier to improve safety and accessibility by widening the dock’s roadway and making new turnaround areas.

Although the main entrance and exit will remain open, the exit near the curve will be permanently closed on Oct. 14 due to its poor line of sight.

Work at the park is set to finish up by Thanksgiving.