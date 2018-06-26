Knox County inmate charged with filing false report of rape by cellmate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Evan Curtis Hudson (source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Davidson, Tennessee, man has been charged with filling a false report that he was raped by another inmate at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says Evan Curtis Hudson, 23, filed a report on June 22 that he had been raped by his cellmate. KCSO says a thorough investigation revealed the claim was false and Hudson admitted he lied after being presented with evidence.

Hudson is charged with two counts of filing false reports to an officer with a combined $20,000 bond. He has a criminal history that includes aggravated burglary, theft, unauthorized use of a credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, theft of property and forgery.