Knox County investigation into missing COVID-19 vaccine doses finds no criminal activity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – No criminal activity was found in the investigation into 975 COVID-19 vaccines that went missing from the Knox County Health Department last month.

In a letter sent Thursday to the Knoxville Police Department, Knox County District Attorney Charme P. Allen said her office’s investigation into the missing doses was not able to detect any criminal activity. KPD and auditing firm Pugh CPA have been investigating the disappearance of the vaccine doses.

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office said they will be closing their case file and advised police investigators they may do the same.

“I am happy to learn that KPD has affirmed what I believed to be true: No criminal activity led to the loss of vaccine. Nevertheless, this shouldn’t have happened. Since then, the Health Department has implemented corrective measures to ensure that it won’t. The Pugh & Co. audit will also look into the matter to see if there are other steps we might need to take.” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

In a press conference following the discovery, Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said it is believed that the box containing the doses was mistaken for dry ice and was discarded.

“The boxes have monitors on them. No alert was ever received,” Buchanan said.

“It was really disappointing and upsetting for all of us, for everyone involved,” Buchanan said in a recent interview. “We immediately began trying to understand what happened so we absolutely don’t let that happen again. We’ll be sharing more information about all the things we put in place, soon, to help secure that things like that don’t happen again.”