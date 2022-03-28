KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As wildfires burn in nearby Cocke County and the North Carolina side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, open burning in Knox County has been banned Monday due to windy conditions.

Rural Metro Fire of Knox County said that open burning on Monday has been banned by Air Quality Management, citing low humidity and high winds increasing fire risk. Burn bans in Knox and Sevier County were also issued Sunday due to similar conditions.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said that the high fire danger rating by the Tennessee Division of Forestry remains in effect Monday and burning is not allowed without a permit. Visit burnsafetn.org to obtain a permit.

Crews are working to suppress a wildfire in the Cherokee National Forest Monday that is burning around 180 acres, according to the USDA Forest Service. The wildfire, dubbed the Chimney Rock Fire, is burning near Weaver’s Bend in Cocke County and is over five miles from Hot Springs, N.C.

Wind-driven wildfires continue to burn within the North Carolina side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. About 46% of the the 750-acre fire is within the park boundary. Crews were hampered by high winds and low humidity today. As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the fire is about 30 percent contained, park officials said.