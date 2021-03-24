Knox County joins others in opening vaccine eligibility to residents aged 16 years and older

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday, the Knox County Health Department has encouraged all providers in the county to vaccinate anyone aged 16 and older.

This comes in line with other East Tennessee counties who announced Wednesday that anyone 16 years or older is eligible to join the waitlist for the vaccine.

This move does coincide with the supply of vaccine doses, registration systems, resources as well as other factors.

KCHD is working to update registration systems within clinics to reflect this move.