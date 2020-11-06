Knox County judge appoints attorney for Michael Gray Sr. in child abuse, death case

Left to right: Michael Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray. The couple was indicted in Knox County on felony murder, child abuse, neglect and abuse of a corpse charges on Oct. 28, 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the members of the East Tennessee family accused in a heinous child abuse case appeared Friday in a Knox County courtroom.

Michael Gray Sr. was arraigned and appointed an attorney. Gray and his wife Shirley Gray, and their son Michael Gray Jr., were indicted by a grand jury on charges including felony murder and aggravated child abuse related to the death of the couple’s adopted 8-year-old son.

Michael Gray Jr. was arraigned on Thursday. He faces 17 charges in the death of the 8-year-old. The elder Gray and his wife Shirley face 20 charges in Knox County and are charged with 42 counts each in Roane County.

The three are set to appear in a Knox County courtroom near the end of the month before returning to Roane County in December.

Shirley Gray did not appear in court for her scheduled arraignment this week due to COVID-19 exposure. Shirley Gray is one of six Knox County inmates that has currently been diagnosed with the virus.

