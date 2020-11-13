Knox County launching app to report nonemergency neighborhood issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County residents will soon have the ability to report nonemergency neighborhood issues in real time from their web devices.

SeeClickFix, a mobile and web app, will launch Monday, Nov. 16. The free app allows anyone to request city services, such as general maintenance; share photo and video documentation of issues; and receive county notifications.

“Real time communication of issues is imperative to this department,” Senior Director of Engineering and Public Works Jim Snowden said. “One major benefit of this application is that it provides us with a centralized issue management system to help monitor issues from submission to resolution.”

SeeClickFix is already used in more than 25,000 towns in the United States and internationally. The mobile app is available for download for Android and iPhone operating systems.