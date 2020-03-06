Knox County leaders flip out for a good cause at O’Conner Senior Center Pancake Fest

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some Knox County leaders put on aprons and grabbed spatulas for a good cause on Friday morning.

The 22nd annual Pancake Fest at the O’Conner Senior Center raised money for various programs that raise the quality of life for seniors in the community and at the center.

“We’re very blessed to have everybody here each year to improve their quality of life,” O’Connor Senior Center manager Calie Terry said.

The fundraiser helps keep programs free to senior citizens at the center. WATE 6 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the event.

