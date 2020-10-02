Knox County Library Drive-In at the Midway series announces lineup

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) – More than 1,500 votes have been cast and the choices have been made for the Knox County Public Library’s Drive-In at the Midway movie series.

The series is being held in lieu of the popular Movies on Market Square series to allow for social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Movies will be shown at Chilhowee Park.

Each vehicle may bring in the number of passengers for which it is rated. Vehicles will also have an adjacent parking space for blankets or lawn chairs. Attendees must have an FM radio to hear the movie.

The series launches Oct. 9 with “Hocus Pocus.” “Ferris Beuller’s Day Off” will be shown on Oct. 16. “Aladdin” will be shown Oct. 30. There will not be a movie on Oct. 24.

Admission is free, but all moviegoers must register to gain entrance at www.knoxlib.org/movies.

The City of Knoxville and the Knox County Public Library partnered with Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union to bring outdoor movies to Chilhowee Park this year in lieu of the long-running “Movies on Market Square” series.

Hand sanitizers and masks will be available on site. No food or drink will be available on-site, but moviegoers can bring their own provisions. No alcohol or grills will be allowed.

